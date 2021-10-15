Consumers Spend on Clothes and Cars, Boosting Retail Sales in September.

Despite bottlenecks in global supply chains delaying the flow of products and rising costs, retail sales rose somewhat in September as consumers spent on apparel and automobiles.

Retail sales increased by 0.7 percent seasonally adjusted in September compared to the previous month, according to the US Commerce Department.

Higher prices are to blame for some of the increased spending, as the US revealed this week that consumer prices grew 0.4 percent in September. Consumer prices have risen by 5.4 percent in the last year, the biggest increase since 2008. The price hikes have an impact on gasoline, furnishings, automobiles, and food.

As some COVID-19 restrictions are released, department stores and apparel businesses saw strong gains, indicating that Americans are preparing for the return to schools and offices.

In a research released Friday, Sal Guatieri, senior economist and director at BMO Capital Markets, wrote, “Despite some difficult-to-find and higher-priced items, American consumers still have plenty left in the tank.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

There are questions about how resilient buyers will be if costs continue to rise and shortages cause irritation as the holiday season approaches.

Consumer spending accounts for over 70% of all economic activity in the United States, and full recovery from a pandemic-induced recession will necessitate their participation.

However, there is no hint that Americans are slowing down, as spending was up last month across the board, from clothes and sporting goods retailers to vehicle dealerships.

Guatieri was particularly taken aback by Americans’ propensity to keep buying cars despite retailers running out of stock and manufacturers closing down plants owing to a shortage of critical computer chips. Despite this, after a drop last month, auto dealer sales increased by 0.6 percent.

While the spending increases were widespread, the Delta variant had an impact on how Americans spent their money, with more cash going toward purchases rather than plane tickets or restaurant meals.

The amount of money spent on the internet increased slightly. Gas station sales increased by 1.8 percent. Restaurant and bar sales were almost flat from the prior month, which is telling.

However, the monthly retail report only accounts for approximately a third of total consumer expenditure and excludes services such as haircuts and hotel stays. This is a condensed version of the information.