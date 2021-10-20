Consumers should be wary of Black Friday frauds, according to banks.

As Black Friday comes on November 26, shoppers are being reminded to be wary of purchase scams.

The most prevalent type of authorised push payment (APP) scam impacting HSBC UK clients involves goods or services that are paid for in advance but never arrive, according to the bank.

People are duped into transferring money directly from their bank account to a scammer in APP scams.

According to HSBC’s own customer data, more than 6,200 purchase fraud cases were recorded in 2021 through the end of August.

“If a bargain appears too good to be true, it often is,” said David Callington, head of fraud at HSBC UK. Use safe payment methods and only buy from reputable websites.”