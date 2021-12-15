Consumers in the United States spent an extra $330 in November, according to a retail study.

New economic data for November showed an increase in retail spending among American consumers compared to October, as well as a GlobalData comparison signaling a spending increase of $330 per person compared to November 2020, both positive signs that consumers are pushing for a “jolly holiday season.”

The increase comes after officials said last week that prices for things such as food and petrol, as well as vehicles, homes, and apparel, have climbed 6.8% in the last year, the highest increase in 40 years.

Furthermore, the ordinary American household is said to be making more money now than before the pandemic, as some employers have raised pay by 4.2 percent in the past year, the greatest gain in nearly 20 years, as of September. Increased unemployment benefits and stimulus checks contributed to the increase in consumer spending optimism during the previous year.

According to the US Commerce Department, retail expenditure increased by 0.3 percent in November, a slower rate than the 1.8 percent reported in October.

Sales at department stores and other retailers fell marginally, although spending at restaurants increased by 1% in November, the greatest gain since July.

The trajectory over the last two months, according to Stephen Stanley, chief economist of Amherst Pierpont, resembles a typical economic trend, with a balance of greater and smaller changes from month to month.

According to the Associated Press, “the miss relative to predictions, while sizable, is not huge enough to be game-changing for the economic big picture.” “It appears as if we are returning to that mode. I continue to believe that the Christmas shopping season will be strong.” Many experts projected a 0.3 percent gain, but some speculated that continual media coverage and discussion of supply chain concerns and shortages may have encouraged some individuals to start their holiday shopping sooner, splitting the holiday season’s economic impact between October and November.

However, Omicron just became known in late November, and the report released on Wednesday failed to include any of its negative consequences.

In an economic situation that has crippled some merchants, retail sales have continued to climb, albeit not as strongly as predicted.