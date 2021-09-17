Consumers in the United States are still pessimistic about the economy’s prospects.

Consumers in the United States are dissatisfied with the status of the economy, and a worry of rising costs is at the top of their list of concerns.

The preliminary results for September compared to August in a consumer mood poll issued by the University of Michigan on Friday showed that Americans’ general perception of the economy’s health got more unfavorable.

According to Richard Curtin, chief economist at the University of Michigan poll, two components declined: growing durables costs and a more pessimistic opinion of their long-term economic prospects.

Buyer sentiments have reached a level not seen since 1980, according to Curtin, as a result of rising inflation and the belief that it would continue to rise. Prices for homes, vehicles, and other long-lasting products have all risen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and buyers may be concerned that the trend will continue.

Prices were growing in certain sectors before to the epidemic, including as the property market, but they have all been accentuated by the supply and demand mismatches it has caused.

Observers, according to Curtin, were anticipating consumer pessimism to fade by the end of the summer because it was mostly driven by emotions. Consumer confidence in their economic outlook fell to a 10-year low as a result of a growing fear that this inflation would not be temporary.

Despite these findings, other analysts, including Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, believe the negative sentiment is on the verge of bottoming out.

According to MarketWatch, Shepherdson wrote in a note to clients, “Sentiment remains weak relative both to the spring and – especially – the pre-pandemic level, but we expect the September number will be the floor.”

Curtin also suggested that the pessimism might be short-lived. Consumers may accept present inflation levels in the hope that they would improve later, causing them to postpone purchases for the time being, resulting in a stronger rebound in consumer confidence in 2022.