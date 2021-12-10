Consumer prices rose 6.8% in November, bringing inflation to a 39-year high.

As costs continue to rise, the United States is suffering its highest annual inflation rate in 39 years.

Consumer prices throughout the country increased 6.8% in November, up 0.8 percent from October, according to the Department of Labor. It’s also the greatest year-over-year price increase since 1982, when June’s inflation rate was 7.1 percent.

According to the report, core prices have risen by 4.9 percent, the largest increase in that category since 1991. The increase has disproportionately impacted low-income families, making basic basics seem out of reach.

According to the Associated Press, several factors have been blamed for rising prices in practically every sector of the economy, including COVID-related shutdowns and supply shortages amid rising customer demand. Price increases have also been aided by labor shortages. As a result of the shortages, many businesses have raised their product prices to compensate for increasing labor costs.

President Joe Biden has been striving to bring down the pace of inflation. In November, he attempted to lower gas prices by releasing 50 million barrels of oil from the US strategic petroleum reserve. As a result, oil prices have started to fall, resulting in slightly lower gas prices.

The Fed’s head, Jerome Powell, had been describing inflation as just “transitory,” a short-term result of bottlenecked supply chains, for months, and the persistence of high inflation has startled him. Powell, on the other hand, hinted a shift two weeks ago, indirectly recognizing that rising inflation has lasted longer than he anticipated. He predicted that the Fed would proceed more quickly than previously intended to phase down its ultra-low-rate policy.

Energy prices, notably gasoline pump prices, which are up a staggering 58.1 percent from a year ago, drove much of the inflation last month. Housing, food, new and used automobiles, airline tickets, clothing, and household furniture all contributed significantly to the price increase in November.

Some experts believe that inflation will reach a peak in the coming months, then gradually decline, bringing some comfort to consumers. They point out that supply bottlenecks in several industries have started to subside. This is a condensed version of the information.