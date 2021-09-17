Constitution Day 2021: Background Information, Facts, and Quotes

Every year, National Constitution Day is observed to remember the formation and signing of the United States Constitution, as well as to celebrate citizenship.

On September 17, 2005, the first Constitution Day, also known as Citizenship Day, was observed. This national holiday honors the 39 Constitutional Convention delegates who signed the United States Constitution on September 17, 1787.

The idea of commemorating American citizenship was born in 1939, thanks to the efforts of William Randolph Hearst, a New York City newspaper magnate. In 1940, the third Sunday in May was declared “I Am an American Day” to recognize all citizens of the United States, particularly those who had newly become citizens. With the help of the US Immigration and Naturalization Service, the celebration quickly gained prominence.

After Olga T. Weber, a citizen from Louisville, Ohio, petitioned the officials to modify the date of the holiday to coincide with the anniversary of the signing of the United States Constitution, it was renamed “Citizenship Day” and relocated to September 17th.

Constitution Day can be marked with activities, marches, and demonstrations to show your love for the country and respect for the Constitution’s founding fathers.

As you commemorate National Constitution Day, here are some quotes regarding the American constitution that you should know:

