Constellations, a Liverpool bar, has been demolished, causing heartbreak.

Fans of the iconic Liverpool pub Constellations have voiced their regret after learning that it was demolished this weekend.

During its seven years in business, the events space, cafe, garden, and bar was recognized for organizing festivals and independent artists, and it became one of the Baltic Triangle’s most iconic venues.

After struggling to cope with lockdown restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Constellations shuttered its doors “with great sadness” in September 2020.

Constellations’ structure has been dismantled barely months after it closed.

Liverpool Events posted a snapshot of the Greenland Street venue after the repair was completed this weekend, showing the once-vibrant space now covered in rubble.

“Goodbye Constellations,” the complete text reads. Here are some wonderful memories.” More than 1,000 people liked the post, and more than 100 people commented on it, expressing their dissatisfaction with the news.

“Devastating!” one person wrote. “Love it there,” one person remarked, while another added, “Heartbreaking to see.”

“It’s very upsetting,” said a third. It’s really a gorgeous, one-of-a-kind spot to visit.”

A fourth wrote: “Our wedding venue and such great memories. So sad to see it’s gone.” and a fifth said: “Omg, it’s gone. So many sunshine drinks & hazy memories”.

A sixth added: “R.i.p to some of the funniest nights of our lives” and another wrote: “This has just broke my heart! So many good memories there”.

Constellations shared the news that it would close its doors for good back in September 2020, with organisers blaming the current lockdown restrictions.

The bar issued a statement on Facebook saying that the following weekend “will be our last”. The announcement came days after the government introduced a “Rule of Six” limiting groups and hours after it introduced a local lockdown for Merseyside .

The bar has attempted to adapt to the new social distancing rules when it reopened in July 2020 with pre-bookable “garden pods” in its beer garden – but after the announcement came said its plans were “no longer viable”.

The full statement read: “It’s with great sadness we have to announce that this weekend will be our last.

