Conspiracy Theorists accuse a teen hospitalized with COVID of being a “actress.”

A adolescent in Wales who was hospitalized after contracting COVID claims she was singled out by conspiracy theorists because she advised other young people to obtain the vaccine.

Maisy Evans, a 17-year-old former member of the Welsh Youth Parliament from Newport who is recovering at Cwmbran’s Grange University Hospital, urged young people to get vaccinated against the virus.

“This virus is not a joke for young people,” she said on social media from her hospital bed on August 25, after being admitted to the medical institution. “Those who are eligible must be immunized.”

After getting COVID, the teen’s oxygen levels “fell rapidly,” and she worried she would die from “excruciating” migraines and a blood clot on her lung, she told Sky News.

She tested positive for the virus on August 14, just three days after receiving her first Pfizer vaccination shot, but doctors have determined that her virus infection and blood clot in her lung are unrelated to the vaccine.

Even if masks aren’t required, it’s now simple for me to choose which one to wear. For young individuals, this virus is no laughing matter, and those who are eligible must get vaccinated.

Rest assured, I’m on my way to a full recovery!

August 27, 2021 — Maisy Evans (@MaisyEvans)

According to Sky News, Evans received hundreds of comments from conspiracy theorists quickly after sharing her ordeal on social media, with some believing her illness was caused by the vaccine and others labelling her a “fake” and a “actor paid by the government.”

“I’ve had to deal with a lot of anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists, which is incredibly frustrating,” she told the outlet. I’ve been branded a liar, a government-paid actress pushing specific agendas, Satan, a Nazi, evil, and a lot of other things. It’s completely inappropriate.”

Evans said she received the texts while battling an illness that has forced her to experience "every possible symptom." I've got the cough, the fever, the tremors, the nausea, the dizziness, the shortness of breath, the painful migraines, and the bodily pains. It's any symptom you can think of.