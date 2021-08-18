Consider subscribing to one of our other newsletters.

We know you appreciate getting The Secret Elves Club’s weekly Christmas countdown in your email, but we also have a variety of other publications you might enjoy.

Our editors handpick the most compelling stories and send them to you in one easy-to-read email.

Take a peek at what we’ve got to offer:

Kick n Mix is your source for the most up-to-date information about grassroots children’s football.

2Chill – thoughts and inspiration for my future trip to the United Kingdom

Exclusive reviews of this year’s must-have products from the Secret Elves Club

LemonAid is a website that features hilarious stories about parenting, as well as helpful hacks, top recommendations, and exclusive offers.

The latest England football news from Mirror Football.

Fill out the form below to become a member. Enjoy.