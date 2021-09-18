Conservatives use new media platforms to target younger Americans in order to combat cancel culture.

While conservatives continue to rail against cancel culture and alleged censorship by big tech and liberal Hollywood, they are simultaneously forging ahead with their own message channels.

That is the case with TPUSA LIVE, a new alternative media hub aimed at younger Americans from the conservative non-profit Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

The center is built around three hours of live stream broadcast programming, which began streaming this week and continues every weekday between 5 and 8 p.m. Eastern time. Its purpose is to deliver unedited ideas and reactions in the form of video, audio, and newsfeeds.

It was created to allow viewers to communicate with TPUSA contributors such as creator Charlie Kirk, political commentator Benny Johnson, former Navy intelligence officer Jack Posobiec, and comedian Alex Clark, among others. The show’s second hour is hosted by John Root.

“We have to create our own platforms and content destinations if we are going to win young people to our ideas, if we are going to fight the cancel culture,” TPUSA Founder and President Charlie Kirk told This website, describing TPUSA LIVE as “a very serious and very ambitious project to do just that.”

“It’s not all serious news and dread and gloom,” Kirk said, referring to the three hours of daily content.

“Our hosts and contributors have a good time; there are a lot of laughs and a lot of meaningful content,” he said.

Daily and weekly programming, as well as live in-studio content with renowned conservative celebrities addressing politics, sports, and pop culture, are included in each broadcast. The platform’s contributors tackle the newest news on college campuses from students at TPUSA university chapters across the country during the third hour.

So far, the team behind TPUSA LIVE is optimistic about the new venture’s performance, citing 2 million views and podcast listens in the first week, according to TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet. According to conservative Canadian online news magazine The Post Millennial, Posobiec’s daily video show for the conservative news site Human Events and Turning Point USA also reached number one on Apple’s podcast charts. Some outside the conservative sector regard Posobiec as a far-right activist and conspiracy theorist.

