Conservatives support the In-N-Out Burger because of the restaurant’s anti-vaccine stance.

After being ordered to temporarily close its single San Francisco location for not complying with COVID vaccination evidence requirements, a number of Twitter users praised In-N-Out Burger’s stance.

San Francisco became one of the first large cities to require proof of full COVID-19 immunization before dining indoors or entering clubs, gyms, theaters, or entertainment facilities in August.

The establishment at 333 Jefferson St. in Fisherman’s Wharf was shut down on October 14 by officials from the city’s Department of Public Health because clients without vaccination papers were able to enter.

It reopened the next day for takeout only, but according to the Associated Press, it is the city’s only restaurant that has been shut down for breaking the law.

According to Arnie Wensinger, In-N-chief Out’s legal and business officer, the regulation compelled the company to “segregate consumers” into those who could and couldn’t be served “depending on the documentation they hold.”

According to Arnie Wensinger, In-N-chief Out's legal and business officer, the regulation compelled the company to "segregate consumers" into those who could and couldn't be served "depending on the documentation they hold."

Wensinger stated in a statement, "We vehemently oppose any government mandate that forces a private enterprise to discriminate against customers who choose to patronize their business." "This is apparent government overreach that is obtrusive, inappropriate, and disrespectful."

