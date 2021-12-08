Conservatives have “grifters” and “performance artists,” according to Rep. Dan Crenshaw.

In a video, Republican Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw talks about “grifters” and “performance artists” among Republicans in Congress. He singles out members of the House Freedom Caucus, a group made up of the most right-wing members of Congress.

The video was taken from Crenshaw’s speech to the Texas Liberty Alliance PAC, a grassroots organization that backs candidates for Harris County government and the Texas legislature.

When asked why he backed two candidates recommended by the PAC, Crenshaw stated, “I’ve been a member of Congress for over three years. Members of Congress are divided into two categories: performers and lawmakers.” “Performance artists get all the attention,” Crenshaw added, “the ones you believe are more conservative because they know how to speak things really effectively.” “They know how to recite the lines that our voters want to hear,” says the candidate. Members of the House Freedom Caucus, according to Crenshaw, voted the least in favor of Republican President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda throughout the first two years of his office. In comparison, Republican Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger—whom the Freedom Caucus has branded as “anti-Trump,” according to Crenshaw—voted 99 percent in favor of Trump’s agenda.

“We have crooks among us,” Crenshaw remarked. “After then, there were more lies. Because they have a good understanding of the conservative heart. We’re concerned about what others will do to us. What they’re going to trespass on… That’s how conservatism works “.. While TRASHING the @freedomcaucus, @DanCrenshawTX defends RINO @AdamKinzinger.

What’s the matter with Dan?

(Morgan Luttrell is also standing next to Dan.) @MLuttrellTX is posing as a Trump supporter, but he was recently caught accepting a $5,000 donation from Kinzinger’s anti-Trump PAC.) pic.twitter.com/cO2vecnGiA @alexbruesewitz — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) 7th of December, 2021 Crenshaw is somewhat true in his assertion that some of the Freedom Caucus’ more well-known members voted against Trump during his first two years in office.

During Trump’s first two years in office, Arizona Representative Andy Biggs, the caucus leader, voted 72.9 percent in Trump’s favor. According to the political data site FiveThirtyEight, this made Biggs one of the GOP congressmen who voted the least in favor of Trump.

Similarly, Arizona Representative Paul Gosar has become well-known for his use of social media. This is a condensed version of the information.