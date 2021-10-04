Conservatives chastise Anthony Fauci for saying it’s too early to start planning for Christmas.

The president’s senior medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, has warned Americans that it is “too early to say” whether they will be able to gather securely for Christmas in 2021, and has warned against complacency in the face of COVID-19.

Appearing on CBS’s Face the Nation In an interview with The Nation, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked about new study that indicated COVID can now transmit via the air more easily than previously thought, and whether this poses a higher concern as the chilly winter months approach.

“As we approach the holidays, do folks need to start looking around and saying it’s simply too unsafe to assemble with family members if there are unvaccinated children?” wondered host Margaret Brennan.

“Even if you are vaccinated and in an indoor setting, a congregate area, it really makes sense to wear a mask and to avoid high-risk situations,” Fauci responded. And what we should be doing is looking at indoor ventilation.”

“We know now that this is obviously spread by aerosol, and when something is spread by aerosol, you absolutely need more ventilation, which is why being outside is always far safer than being indoors,” he continued.

“But we can assemble for Christmas, or is it simply too soon to tell?” Brennan inquires. “It’s just too early to tell,” Fauci replied.

On Twitter, some conservatives focused on Fauci’s remark.

“I would want to notify Biden and Fauci that regardless of what they say, Americans are celebrating Christmas,” wrote Claudia Tenney, a Republican representative from New York.

Laura Ingraham, a Fox News personality, wrote “The Fauci Who Stole Christmas,” a parody of Dr. Seuss’ children’s book How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

MARGARET BRENNAN: But we can get together for Christmas, or it’s too early to say.

DR. FAUCI: Margaret, you know, it’s just too early to tell. (In front of the nation)

Biden will rue the day he didn’t kick him out sooner.

October 3, 2021 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle)

“Someone inform this guy that we celebrated Christmas together with our families last year & are going to do it again this year,” wrote Sean Parnell, a Donald Trump-endorsed Pennsylvania Senate candidate.

Around 80 million Americans celebrated Christmas and New Year's Eve last year.