Conservatives break ranks to demand Matt Hancock quit.

After being found kissing a close aide in violation of coronavirus regulations, Conservative support for Health Secretary Matt Hancock is beginning to crack.

After a video of an embrace with university buddy and Department of Health non-executive director Gina Coladangelo was published on Friday, Boris Johnson has so far stood behind Mr Hancock.

Conservative MP Duncan Baker was the first to say he was asking for him to resign on Saturday, while former Cabinet minister Esther McVey said she would resign if she were in the same situation.

Mr Hancock’s transgression has been compared to that of Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to the Prime Minister, who famously drove to Barnard Castle in County Durham during a national lockdown.

Unlike that instance, however, most Tory MPs have remained silent on whether they support or criticize the Health Secretary.

Mr Baker, the North Norfolk MP, is thought to be the first to publicly demand for Mr Hancock’s resignation on Saturday.

“People in high public office and enormous positions of responsibility, in my opinion, should act with the right morality and ethics that come with that role,” he told the Eastern Daily Press daily.

“On a lot of levels, Matt Hancock has fallen short of that. Standards and integrity are important to me as an MP who is a dedicated family guy who has been married for 12 years and has a great wife and children.

“I will not in any way condone this behavior, and I have told the government what I believe in the harshest terms possible.”

When asked if he thought Mr Hancock should resign, he responded yes.

“If it had been me, I would have resigned myself,” Ms McVey told GB News. “I said that for Dominic (Cummings), and I’m hoping that Matt Hancock is thinking the same thing, that he doesn’t have to be pushed.”

