Conservatives avoid vaccines “out of spite,” according to Tennessee’s former vaccine chief.

Conservative white men in rural portions of Tennessee are refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19 “out of contempt” for Democrats, according to the former leader of Tennessee’s vaccination program.

New instances of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Tennessee, as they have across the country, with scientists blaming the rise on both the growth of the Delta variation and vaccine reluctance. During an interview on PBS’ Amanpour & Company on Wednesday, Fiscus suggested that vaccine apprehension in Tennessee was due, at least in part, to individuals’ fears that obtaining the vaccine would “somehow placate the left.”

“There is this ideology in Tennessee, and I believe in a lot of our Southern states… that if you receive this vaccine, you’re somehow placating the left side of the political spectrum,” Fiscus said. “What we’re seeing in Tennessee is that our most hesitant population is the white, male, rural conservative. They’re claiming that they’re not going to get the vaccine because they don’t want to.”

“And they are willing to risk their own lives as well as the lives of those they love,” she continued. “Because they believe that if they obtain the vaccine, they would have appeased the left or fulfilled the demands of the Biden administration.”

"The white, male, rural conservatives in Tennessee are our most hesitant population…

In July, Fiscus was sacked from his position as the medical director of Tennessee’s vaccine program. She claims her firing was politically motivated in response to a letter she sent to health-care professionals in which she properly stated that teens are not legally required to inform or seek permission from their parents in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. According to documents from the Tennessee Department of Health, she was fired because of a “lack of effective leadership” and other problems.

Politics appears to play a factor in desire to obtain a COVID-19 vaccine, according to many polls.