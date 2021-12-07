Conservatives are under pressure to oppose Boris Johnson’s ‘cheap and nasty’ Northern train plan.

After the ideas were dubbed “cheap and ugly” by the Liverpool City Region Mayor, Tory MPs in the North will face pressure to vote against the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan.

Labour will demand a vote on the controversial vision for the North’s trains, which includes scaled-back plans for the high-speed HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) projects, during an Opposition Day debate today, December 8.

A proposed new high-speed line linking Liverpool, Leeds, and Manchester was eliminated from the Integrated Rail Plan (IRP), with the Government’s plan based mainly on existing TransPennine route track.

Northern leaders’ favoured alternative for the first stage of NPR – a new line from Liverpool and Manchester to Leeds through Bradford – was rejected by the Government in the document, which claimed it was of “low to bad value for money.”

Instead, it chose a 40-mile new line from Warrington to Marsden in West Yorkshire, which is £18 billion cheaper but won’t be completed until the 2040s.

In effect, this means that travel times between Liverpool and Manchester will be comparable to what they are now.

Lime Street might be “improved” to handle more services, according to the Department of Transport, but the IRP states that any plans for a new city centre station, as advocated by Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, “would need to be locally funded.” The ideas were dubbed “cheap and ugly” by the mayor.

The Eastern portion of the HS2 high-speed rail line will no longer reach Leeds, instead stopping in the East Midlands before continuing on upgraded track into Yorkshire, however the Western segment between Crewe and Manchester will continue.

The plan also rejects suggestions to reopen the Leamside line between Pelaw in Gateshead and Tursdale in County Durham, as well as the electrification of the Hull to Selby route, in a blow to North East politicians.

