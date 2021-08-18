Conservatives are outraged by Brian Kemp’s proposal for Georgia to accept Afghan refugees.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his support for taking in Afghan refugees following the Taliban’s control of the country, causing uproar among conservatives across the country.

The Republican said it is “essential” to keep Afghan allies “safe from harm,” and his spokesperson told a local source that a comprehensive vetting process will be required for resettlement.

Kemp stated in a statement Tuesday, as reported by the Georgia Recorder, that Biden’s failure to safeguard American citizens and allies in Afghanistan is a shame on our nation.

“His administration’s lack of planning and bungled evacuation has put many lives in grave danger from the Taliban. It is critical to protect those who have partnered with American armed forces over the last 20 years.”

“Joe Biden has betrayed the nation, the Afghans, and the rest of the world, but we as Americans cannot betray those who aided us in our quest to protect democracy and bring justice to those who attacked our country on September 11th.”

I’m curious as to what they have on Kemp.

August 17, 2021 — Mark Gonsalves (@MarkCongressGA7)

Kemp’s spokesman stressed that any resettlement procedure would take months, if not years, and would require extensive verification.

The news has generated outrage among conservatives and Republican lawmakers, who see the move as risky and a waste of government dollars.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a fiery Georgia lawmaker, was one of the first to express her displeasure. Late Tuesday, the Republican tweeted, “GA shouldn’t welcome Afghan migrants when thousands of Americans are stranded.”

“Vet them outside of the United States, just like Remain did in Mexico. Will this result in chain migration as well? How much will Georgia taxpayers have to pay in government assistance? The future of Georgia should not be like that of Minnesota, which voted for Omar.”

