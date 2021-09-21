Conservative rebels were denied the opportunity to put pressure on ministers over the cuts to Universal Credit.

Conservative rebels failed in a last-ditch attempt to persuade the government to preserve the £20-a-week Universal Credit rise.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Labour Party, has asked the government to reconsider the plan to phase out the increase by the end of September.

He maintained that reforms must be made to guarantee that working-age persons receive the assistance they require.

Sir Iain and his Tory colleague Damian Green, both former work and pensions secretaries, had attempted to exert pressure on the Government by amending the Social Security (Uprating Of Benefits) Bill to prevent it from receiving a second reading.

They argued that the Bill should be halted because it would cut state pension spending by £4.5 billion in 2022/23 “without diverting that savings towards maintaining the £20 increase in Universal Credit, which, according to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, would cost £5 billion for a year.”

However, Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced that the amendment will not be debated.

The £20 Universal Credit increase, according to the government, was a temporary measure to help people amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Bill as a whole allows the government to back out of a manifesto promise to enhance the state pension due of financial concerns.

The triple-lock ensures that pensions grow in line with whichever of earnings, inflation, or 2.5 percent is the highest.

However, the earnings portion is suspended for 2022/23 since the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on salaries could have resulted in an unaffordable increase.

Instead, the pension rise for the following year will be based on either 2.5 percent or inflation.

“I do believe that it is necessary for us to re-examine, therefore, the investment levels in Universal Credit,” Sir Iain said in the Commons, adding that he backed adjustments to the triple-lock.

“The aim of the amendment that I sought to make, but was not picked, is to ensure that individuals of working age who receive social security help and benefit from this government actually get the correct level of support,” he stated.

“One of the challenges we have with that is that those of working age are going to have to pick up a higher weight, and that’s why this uplift to Universal Credit itself,” he continued.

