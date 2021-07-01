Conservative MPs have told Johnson that school bubbles must cease by July 19.

When lockdown limits in England are released later this month, Boris Johnson is under renewed pressure from Tory MPs to end school “bubbles.”

Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former leader of the Conservative Party, is one of 48 MPs who signed a letter to the Prime Minister warning that the current approach is “disproportionate” and “unsustainable.”

Official statistics revealed that 279,000 youngsters in England are undergoing isolation because to possible interaction with a Covid-19 case.

Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Education, has claimed that school bubbles will burst when schools resume in September after the summer break.

However, the letter stated that when the lockdown is lifted on July 19, even if it is only for “the last few days of term,” it is critical that schools “return to normal.”

The letter stated, “This will send a crucial signal ahead of the autumn that the road to freedom is a ‘one-way road’ and truly ‘irreversible.”

It claimed that throughout the pandemic, students were subjected to “unnecessary and severe disruptions” in their education in order to keep the rest of the country safe.

It stated that they had lost physical fitness, incurred mental health harm, and had endured catastrophic learning loss.

“Children require a sense of normalcy, security, and predictability. We must restore children’s school life to normal in order for them to regain their health, wellness, education, and futures if we are to have any prospect of leveling up and rebuilding better.”

Former cabinet minister Esther McVey and head of the Commons Education Select Committee Robert Halfon are among the signatories.

Molly Kingsley, a co-founder of the UsforThem campaign, which organized the letter, expressed her excitement that so many MPs have signed it.

“For the last 15 months, children have been at the bottom of the decision-making heap,” she remarked.

“Children have had enough and now require normalcy, safety, and predictability. They need to reclaim their health, education, and futures, and we owe it to them to put their needs ahead of our own.”