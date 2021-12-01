Conservative Majority Ready to Overturn Roe, Uphold Mississippi Ban, According to SCOTUS Hearing

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign goal of overturning Roe v. Wade may finally be realized after oral arguments in the Mississippi abortion law lawsuit.

On Wednesday, questions from the Supreme Court’s new 6-3 conservative majority—solidified last year by Trump appointee Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation—suggested that it would give the anti-abortion movement a victory by upholding Mississippi’s 15-week abortion restriction.

Despite Chief Justice John Roberts’ caution, the conservative justices were poised to provide another triumph to anti-abortion activists, implying that they would likely overturn Roe v. Wade’s constitutional right to abortion.

If the court’s three most conservative members—Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch—do not overturn Roe, Roberts and the two more “moderate” conservatives, Justices Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, will be left to make the judgment.

During the hearing in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roberts repeatedly inquired about the viability line in Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, implying that he was looking for a way to uphold Mississippi’s ban without reversing Roe.

On the other side, Kavanaugh and Barrett appeared uninterested in doing so.

If they both support their more conservative colleagues, the court will have a majority of justices to overturn the momentous decision.

Pro-choice activists had hoped that Kavanaugh’s commitment to prioritizing stare decisis in his interpretation of the law would reaffirm Roe, but on Wednesday, Kavanaugh listed a number of landmark cases that had overturned prior precedents, saying that “the country would be in a much different place” if the justices had followed stare decisis in those cases.

Barrett’s questioning centered on adoption and safe haven laws, which allow a parent to legally abandon an infant with a designated person so that the kid can become a ward of the state, implying that abortion is unnecessary when these other choices are available once a pregnancy is carried to term.

Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor, the court’s three liberal members, were adamant that Roe should be upheld.

They contended that overturning precedent would lead the public to regard the Supreme Court as “a political institution that will swing back and forth” according on the circumstances. This is a condensed version of the information.