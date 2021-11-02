Conor McGregor’s father sends a message to UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett has been dubbed the “next great thing” by Tyson Fury’s father, who believes the Liverpool fighter may rival Conor McGregor in terms of popularity.

After making his long-awaited debut earlier this year, the 26-year-old is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in the UFC.

In September, Pimblett knocked out Brazil’s Luigi Vendramini in Las Vegas, earning him a $50,000 Performance of the Night award.

As he considers his options for his next fight, “The Baddy” already has a slew of other fighters calling him out, and big things are expected of him, not least from John Fury, who praised Pimblett after meeting him in the build-up to his son’s trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder.

“What do you think? What a sweetheart, “GIVEMESPORT was informed by Fury.

“He has the most implausible fighter or boxer appearance I’ve ever seen, yet he has that look behind his eyes.

“You can see how quickly he can switch from ‘Paddy the Goody’ to ‘Paddy the Baddy,’ but I enjoy that about him.

“I’m totally on board with ‘Paddy the Goody’!”

Fury admires Pimblett despite his similarities to his son Tommy’s competitor Jake Paul, with the Liverpudlian projected to follow in McGregor’s footsteps.

“I thought he looked a lot like Jake Paul,” Fury confessed, “but believe me, fantastic kid.”

“What’s more, since I met him, I’ve done some study on him, looked him up on the Internet, and I really like him.

“He’s a kid who likes to play games. I believe he has a bright future ahead of him. He has the potential to be the next great thing.

“He’s got the looks, the charisma, and everything else going for him.

“I truly believe ‘Paddy the Baddy’ is going to be a major star.

“I believe he has the potential to be as huge as Conor McGregor, or close to it.”