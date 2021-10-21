Conor McGregor pays a ‘heartbroken’ tribute to his family dog Hugo after he passes away.

Conor McGregor revealed he was ‘heartbroken’ after his dog died in an Instagram post.

Hugo had been the MMA fighter’s and his family’s constant companion for a decade, according to Mirror Online.

McGregor announced the sad news with a series of images of his pet, noting that he has been by his side throughout his career, from the time he was a nobody to the champion fighter he is now.

“So heartbroken to report my dog Hugo has died away,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing the news with his 42.7 million followers. He was by my side the entire time, my closest comrade.

“Everything occurred after that, from lying on a bed frame without a mattress.”

From exercising together to looking after his three children, photos showed the pair’s unshakable friendship.

Shirley Ballas gives a health update after fans see a ‘lump’ on her body.

Hugo is seen in one photo watching McGregor ride his exercise bike outside while keeping an eye on one of his children in a pram.

Others depict the dog as a gym spotter for his owner and as a walking companion with Conor Jr. on the leash.

“Thank you for all the work you’ve done alongside me to get our life right for our family,” the 33-year-old continued.

Instagram

“Hugo, we shall miss all of your love and cuddles forever! Gutted. Hugo McGregor, the best boy, rest in peace.” Friends, relatives, and fans sent their condolences, with Irish football coach Robbie Keane writing: “I know how you feel pal.” “Sorry brother, he will be missed,” said Dillon Danis, a friend and fellow fighter. McGregor also shared a number of photographs and videos of Hugo on his Instagram account, including one from 2011, when he was only a puppy.

Hugo reclining on a sofa with Ed Sheeran’s ‘Runaway’ playing over it was later published to his grid by him.

“We got there in the end, my child,” he captioned the video.