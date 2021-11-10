Conor Bradley praises Mohamed Salah for his inspiration and discloses Andy Robertson’s Liverpool conversations.

Conor Bradley has stated that Mohamed Salah’s effort inspires him on a regular basis, and he has revealed what Andy Robertson told him before his Liverpool debut.

After impressing for Liverpool’s development teams, the 18-year-old has seen time in and around the first-team this season.

Salah has been in outstanding form for Liverpool this season, scoring 15 goals in 15 games in all competitions.

Bradley claims he still pinches himself when he uses the AXA Training Centre’s first-team facilities with the forward.

When asked about Salah, he told Sky Sports, “Any time I’m with the first team, I go to the gym and he’s already in there doing his core training or stretching.”

“It’s a minor detail, but it contributes to his status as one of the best in the world. He puts in so much effort. It serves as an example to me that if you want to be one of the best, you must train and act like one.” Bradley shattered a 67-year-old Liverpool record when he was given his first-team debut back in September.

Jurgen Klopp chose the teenager at right-back in a rotated lineup for Liverpool’s 3-0 League Cup triumph over Norwich City.

“Jurgen named the starting lineup at a meeting. I managed to keep my excitement under control, but only just “On his debut, he stated.

“Andy Robertson was extremely helpful before to the game. He advised me to go about my business, and Jurgen pushed me to take risks and not always choose the safe route.

“Even as full backs, our primary goal is to generate chances and cross into the box.”

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough recently reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp envisions the youngster moving into midfield in the future.

During his tenure with the Reds’ under-18s and under-23s teams, the 18-year-old has largely played right-back.

When questioned about his favorite position, he stated, “You never know when Ian Baraclough or Jurgen will call upon me, therefore I enjoy to play any position I’m told.”

“When I’m training with the first, I try to take in as much as I can.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”