Connor Jennings, an ex-Tranmere Rovers player, scores on his Stockport comeback following a cancer diagnosis.

On Tuesday night, Connor Jennings, a former Tranmere Rovers player, scored an unbelievable goal in his return to football.

In March, the Stockport County striker was diagnosed with a low-grade chondroid sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, after an MRI scan revealed a tumor in his upper arm.

He’s been getting treatment and working his way back to full health since then.

He was cleared to play again last week, and he made his first appearance since the diagnosis off the bench in Stockport’s Conference Premier division match against King’s Lynn Town on Tuesday night.

The 30-year-old came on in the second period with the score at 4-0 in County’s favor, and he scored a late goal to cap off a tremendous night.

Given the manner Jennings has recovered since his diagnosis, it’s a strike that will be lauded around the Football League, but those at Prenton Park have a special fondness for their former star.

Between 2016 and 2020, Jennings spent four years on the Wirral, where he was instrumental in a number of promotion pushes.

In 2019, he scored the game’s only goal in the League Two playoff final, as Rovers beat Newport County to secure promotion back to the third tier.

Jennings will now be eager to contribute to what is shaping up to be an interesting Stockport campaign.

The win on Tuesday moves them up to tenth in the Conference, putting them in contention for promotion, while their exciting 5-3 win over Bolton Wanderers last week advanced them to the FA Cup second round.