Connor Dockerty’s killer was found guilty of murder.

A boy was found guilty of murder after stabbing a man in the heart during an alleged “revenge” attack.

Boy A, a 14-year-old killer, stabbed Connor Dockerty, 23, four times in Kingsway, Huyton.

Boy A and another youngster, Boy B, both denied murder and manslaughter for legal reasons.

Following approximately 12 and a half hours of discussion, a jury of 11 persons sitting at Liverpool Crown Court gave partial findings after one juror was released earlier in the trial.

Boy A, now 15 years old, was found guilty of murder by a 10-1 majority of the jury.

Boy B, then 15 and now 16, was found not guilty of murder.

They have yet to reach a decision on the charge of manslaughter leveled against Boy B.

John Batey, 44, of no permanent address but from Huyton, was found guilty of helping an offender, namely Boy A, by jurors.

Mr Dockerty died in an incident near the Oak Tree bar just before 8 p.m. on Monday, April 19 this year, according to the trial, which is now in its sixth week.

Prosecutors claim Boy A had two knives in his possession and used one of them to murder Mr Dockerty, who was unarmed.

After Mr Dockerty clashed with his girlfriend earlier that evening, they accused Boy B of orchestrating a “revenge” attack.

Boy A admitted stabbing Mr Dockerty during his testimony, but claimed it was in self-defense and that he only had one knife.

He told the jurors he was “fighting for his life” after his victim attacked him with a blade.

Boy B, Mr Dockerty’s co-accused, disagreed, saying he didn’t see a knife in Mr Dockerty’s hands.

Boy A has admitted to possessing a bladed instrument, namely the knife he admits to stabbing Mr Dockerty with.

He tossed the blade in a wheelie bin, where his DNA was discovered on the handle.

Boy A denies a second count of the indictment, which relates to a knife discovered on a grass verge, which he claims Mr Dockerty was carrying.

The jury was told by prosecutors that The DNA of Mr Dockerty was not found on the handle.

The results are said to be mixed DNA at a low level. “The summary has come to an end.”