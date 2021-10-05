Connie Talbot’s incredible transformation and life after Britain’s Got Talent.

Connie Talbot was barely six years old when she auditioned for Britain’s Got Talent and won the hearts of the nation.

Connie, now 20, is unrecognizably different from the little girl who first appeared on our screens in 2007, singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Connie’s audition drew the attention of Simon Cowell, who hailed it as “pure magic” and guaranteed her more than £1 million the following year.

Despite applying to the show “as a joke” and never expecting to advance far, Connie made it all the way to the talent show’s final.

She was beaten by eventual winner Paul Potts, despite being a joint favourite with him, according to the Mirror Online.

Connie is still working as a singer after 14 years, but she has also begun writing her own songs and dedicated herself to charity work.

She promotes The African Children’s Choir’s education and charity efforts in Africa as a volunteer ambassador.

Connie was initially signed to Simon’s record label, Sony BMG, after winning Britain’s Got Talent, but she was dropped after only two songs, with the label citing her age.

“The decision not to proceed was made with the best intentions for Connie, taking into account her age and that it would not be right to do so at this time,” a spokeswoman said in a statement.

Connie remained undeterred and signed with Rainbow Recording Company, releasing her album Over the Rainbow later that year, which went to number one in three countries and sold over 250,000 copies.

She traveled Asia and released Connie Talbot’s Christmas Album and Connie Talbot’s Holiday Magic, two Christmas albums.

Beautiful World, her third album, was published in 2012 under the Hong Kong label Evosound and charted at number one in Taiwan.

She launched a special concert to commemorate South Korea’s hosting of the G20 summit two years later, and she released her fourth album, Matters to Me, in 2016.

In 2019, Connie joined pop band Boyce Avenue's European tour