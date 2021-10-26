Congress Wants New Rules After At Least 2,000 Firearms Were Stolen From Military Personnel in the 2010s.

After an Associated Press investigation discovered that at least 2,000 military firearms were stolen and later used in crimes during the 2010s, Congress is pushing for increased accountability for military weapons.

The Department of Defense would be required to educate lawmakers and civilian law enforcement on how weapons are stolen from military armories, warehouses, and shipments under Congress’ proposal.

In interviews, military leaders acknowledged the difficulties, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told senators in June that he would seek a “systematic repair” to the problems with how the military keeps track of weapons, regardless of what Congress did. The Marine Corps and the Army have both said that modifications would be made to improve tracking.

In response to the issues, Senate and House lawmakers have written stricter accountability into the National Defense Authorization Act, and in the coming weeks, they will compare each chamber’s version of the bill and reach conclusions on any differences before sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk.

Congress has requested a progress update by November 19, during which Army, Air Force, and Marine spokespeople will address a committee directly.

According to an inquiry into the vast number of grenades, handguns, assault rifles, and other weapons that were being used in crimes across the country, the Department of Defense stopped telling Congress of most of the thefts in recent years while guns continued to disappear.

“We are concerned that the Department of Defense has yet to develop a coherent strategy to improve its ability to account for military weapons and equipment,” Democratic leaders on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform wrote in a letter dated Monday to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and service branch leaders.

The letter also mentioned a technology that some Air Force and Army units have employed to track guns, but which may allow even low-tech foes to discover US forces.

Thin radio frequency identification tags, or RFID as the technology is known, can be inserted in military rifles to help with weapon counts and distribution. However, outside of armories, field testing for AP revealed that the electronic signals the tags transmit may be used for unauthorized tracking. This is a condensed version of the information.