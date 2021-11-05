Congress says the NFL and the Washington Redskins should lift sexual harassment claim non-disclosure agreements.

According to the Associated Press, two US legislators have asked the NFL and the Washington Football Team to repeal non-disclosure agreements that prevent employees from speaking out about sexual harassment and other issues at the team’s workplace.

More than a year ago, 15 former employees of the Washington Football Team, which is controlled by Daniel Snyder, accused the business of sexual harassment. According to CBS Sports, the Washington Football Team was fined $10 million as a consequence of the NFL’s investigation.

Representatives Carolyn Maloney of New York, chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee, and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois, chairman of the Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, wrote to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on October 21 requesting the release of all probe documents and communications by Thursday. The two reps demanded full disclosure from the NFL and the Washington Football Team on Friday, the day after the deadline, according to the Associated Press.

“Congress has a responsibility to combat workplace harassment and discrimination. If the NFL shares our commitment to address these issues, it will be completely upfront about the internal review’s conclusions and will allow all people to talk freely without fear of punishment “Maloney remarked.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“While Commissioner Roger Goodell has reminded the press that victims and witnesses have the option of going public with their stories, he should know that many of them do not,” Krishnamoorthi said on Friday. “Dan Snyder, the owner of the Washington Redskins, has placed gag orders on them, barring them from speaking out for fear of punishment. If the NFL and the WFT are serious about eliminating sexual harassment in their organizations, they must give these people the freedom to speak up.” According to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy, the league submitted comments to the committee’s letter from last month on Thursday.

“We are in the process of finding responsive materials while working through concerns of privilege and anonymity promised to participants in the investigation,” McCarthy said.

In the summer of 2020, the Washington Football Team recruited lawyer Beth Wilkinson to investigate complaints of sexual harassment and other inappropriate conduct. This is a condensed version of the information.