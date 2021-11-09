Congress Orders Automakers to Find a Way to Prevent DUI Deaths, which are estimated to be around 10,000 each year.

Congress is requiring automakers to employ technology to reduce DUI fatalities.

Alcohol-related road accidents kill around 10,000 people each year, accounting for roughly one-third of all traffic fatalities.

The mandate is one of many included in a $1 trillion infrastructure package targeted at reducing traffic fatalities. The deal was finalized on Friday, and President Joe Biden is anticipated to sign it soon.

As early as 2026, the proposal asks for surveillance systems to catch inebriated drivers. The Department of Transportation will determine which type of technology is suitable for use in millions of vehicles, and automakers will be given time to comply with the new regulations.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving national president Alex Otte said, “It will essentially remove the No. 1 murderer on America’s roadways.”

The package was also dubbed “monumental” by Otte, who described it as the “single most important legislation” in the group’s history. “This is the beginning of the end of drunk driving,” she remarked. Around $17 billion has been set aside for road safety projects. This is the largest rise in such program financing in decades. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stated that the funds might allow for additional protected bike pathways and greener places in congested areas.

According to Sam Abuelsamid, chief mobility analyst for Guidehouse Insights, infrared cameras that monitor drivers’ behavior are the most likely system to prevent drunken driving. The cameras would look for indicators of exhaustion, impairment, or loss of consciousness in the drivers. If the car is detected, it will issue a warning, switch on the danger lights, slow down the vehicle, and pull it over to the side of the road if the driver does not comply.

The National Highway Car Safety Administration stated this month that 20,160 people were killed in traffic collisions in the first half of 2021, the highest number since 2006. During the coronavirus epidemic, the CDC blamed speeding, drunk driving, and not wearing seat belts for the increase.

Currently, certain convicted drunk drivers are required to utilize breathalyzer equipment connected to ignition interlock devices, which require them to blow into a tube and disable the vehicle if their blood alcohol level is beyond a certain threshold. This is a condensed version of the information.