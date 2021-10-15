Condo associations in Florida should set aside funds for safety repairs, according to a task force.

Following the 98-person death in the Surfside building disaster, a task force report prepared by a section of the Florida Bar recommended that lawmakers overhaul the state’s condominium laws, urging a process to address inspections and ensure proper reserves are in place to make major safety repairs, among other issues.

The Real Property, Probate, and Trust Law Section of the bar convened the task group, which included lawyers who deal with condominium and association laws. Its goal was to make recommendations for how to avoid similar failures, not to investigate or assign blame for the 12-story building’s collapse.

The 179-page report stated, “The lack of uniform maintenance standards or protocols, as well as the unguided discretion allowed to boards of directors to determine when, how, and if life safety inspections should be undertaken, necessitates legislative intervention.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

When Champlain Towers collapsed on June 24, it was 40 years old and in desperate need of repairs. As a result, officials are looking into the necessity to protect the safety of other elderly structures. According to the task group, 912,376 condo units in Florida, which house more than 2 million people, are at least 30 years old, with more than 105,000 older than 50 years and over 328,000 built between 40 and 50 years.

According to the research, Florida has over 1.5 million condo units managed by 27,599 condo associations.

Giving association boards the ability to levy exceptional assessments for major repairs to preserve resident safety without a full association vote is one of the ideas. It also compels associations to set aside funds for projects proposed by engineers in order to cover maintenance costs. These would be in addition to the accounts for routine maintenance that are already in existence.

While the vast majority of condominium associations are functioning in a generally safe manner, the research recommends that inspections be more consistent and that the information presented in them be made available to tenants.

According to the research, “unit owners and boards may also resist such maintenance due to cost, a lack of reserves, interruption, and discomfort.”

Allowing condominium boards to borrow money to pay for life safety renovations was also proposed in the report. This is a condensed version of the information.