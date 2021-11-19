Condemned man’s death by firing squad is not an option, despite physician’s claims that it is ‘painless.’

According to the Associated Press, a physician appearing as an expert in a condemned Nevada inmate’s attempt to avoid lethal injection told a federal judge Thursday that execution by firing squad would be speedy and “quite painless.”

Zane Michael Floyd, 46, was convicted and sentenced to death in 2000 for killing four people and wounded a fifth in a 1999 shotgun massacre at a grocery store in Las Vegas.

Floyd’s attorneys must present an alternate method of execution while requesting that U.S. District Judge Richard Boulware II deem Nevada’s lethal injection technique unlawful. They contend that the operation, along with its innovative medicine combination, would be a torturous death.

The judge was advised by Dr. James Williams, an emergency physician at a Texas hospital, that a firing squad execution would be “extremely swift.”

“I don’t believe the condemned will experience anything resembling pain,” he remarked.

Mississippi, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Utah are the only states that authorize firing squad executions. Ronnie Gardner, who was shot to death in Utah in June 2010, was the most recent inmate to be killed.

Currently, Nevada law prohibits inmates from being shot to death. For the first time in 15 years, the approach is not being considered for the state’s first execution.

Daryl Mack was the last person executed in Nevada, in 2006, for rape and murder in Reno in 1988. He asked for the execution of his sentence.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Floyd’s execution was set for July, but it has been postponed pending the outcome of his legal battles in state and federal courts.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Chief Deputy Attorney General Randall Gilmer stated on Wednesday that the state intends to execute Floyd by February.

Floyd is also appealing to the Nevada Supreme Court and the Ninth United States District Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

His attorneys, deputy federal public defenders David Anthony and Brad Levenson, tried this week to establish that the technique devised by Nevada prison officials, as well as the three or four medications they want to deploy, are inhumane.

Dr. Mark Heath, an anesthesiologist at Columbia University in New York, wrote to the court, predicting “an exceedingly agonizing… death” from the medications used to sedate and immobilize Floyd before “the. This is a condensed version of the information.