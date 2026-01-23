Concorde Passenger Donates Rare Mementoes to Museum Ahead of 50th Anniversary

A passenger aboard the first-ever British Airways Concorde flight has donated a unique collection of mementoes to the National Museum of Flight in East Lothian, Scotland. The donation, made by businessman Anthony Hopkins, includes several items saved from his journey on January 21, 1976, when Concorde’s commercial service began.

Hopkins, who was among the 100 passengers on the inaugural flight from London to Bahrain, preserved a number of historical objects from the momentous trip. These include his boarding pass, luggage tags, promotional materials, and even the onboard safety card. One particularly special piece is the flight’s in-flight menu, signed by nearly everyone onboard, including notable figures like British broadcaster Peter Sissons. The menu offered passengers a luxurious three-course meal with caviar, lobster canapés, champagne, and a selection of aperitifs like Negronis and Gin Fizz.

Personal Connection to Concorde’s Legacy

The items have now been reunited with the Concorde aircraft on display at the museum, which has housed the British Airways G-BOAA aircraft since 2004. Ian Brown, the assistant curator of aviation at the museum, expressed his excitement over the donation, calling it “absolutely unique.” He added that receiving such personal artifacts from one of the original passengers is a rare opportunity for the museum, which seeks to bring the stories of individuals into the broader history of aviation.

Brown emphasized that while the Concorde remains a stunning feat of engineering, the true value of the exhibit lies in the personal connections it evokes. “It’s not just about the object; it’s about the people who were connecting to that object,” he explained. The addition of Hopkins’ mementoes offers a rare glimpse into the experience of those who were part of one of aviation’s most significant moments.

The donation comes just ahead of the 50th anniversary of the first commercial Concorde flights in January 1976. The aircraft, now known as “Scotland’s Concorde,” has been visited by over 1.5 million people since it was permanently displayed at the National Museum of Flight.

Concorde’s legacy is also marked by its retirement in 2003 following a tragic crash in 2000. Though the aircraft returned to service in 2001 after safety improvements, British Airways made the decision to retire the Concorde fleet two years later, concluding an era of supersonic travel. The National Museum of Flight continues to celebrate this iconic aircraft, which remains a symbol of luxury and engineering excellence even 50 years later.