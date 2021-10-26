Concerns that the council is scaring the public about a potential £30 million budget hole.

Fears have been expressed tonight that a Merseyside council is “scaremongering” residents by announcing a £30 million budget gap.

The Policy and Resources Committee of Wirral Council met this evening to review the authority’s budget for the coming financial year, although some councillors were concerned about recent material released by the council.

According to the latest “prudent forecast,” the council’s budget might have a shortfall of more than £30 million.

Wirral Council leader Janette Williamson, a Labour councillor, said the problem had “no easy answers” and that “difficult decisions” lie ahead.

Several Conservative councillors, however, wanted the authority to make it plain that this was the worst-case situation, with a middle-ground scenario and a best-case scenario also listed as options in council documents.

Cllr Jeff Green, a Conservative, stated that instead of scaring, or attempting to scare, the public into believing the deficit will be £30 million, the council should be open with the public and lay out a number of options for how the issue could play out.

The paper laying out all three options, according to Shaer Halewood, Wirral Council’s director of resources, is in the public domain.

She did say, however, that she will speak with the council’s communications team about include the various scenarios in the 2018 budget public consultation.

From November 2 until December 19, you can participate in the consultation. People will be asked which council services they appreciate the most and if they have any suggestions for how the authority may save money.

Some regions of the borough are “better suited” than others to tell the council the services they value, according to Green Party councillor Pat Cleary, implying that there may be a “inherent bias” in the survey replies.

As a result, he wanted to make sure there was a ward-by-ward breakdown of how the consultation was being received.

Cllr Cleary, who represents Birkenhead and Tranmere, also requested that Ms Halewood include a one-page description of the budget’s strategic direction in the consultation so that it could be easily read by the public.

Ms. Halewood explained. “The summary has come to an end.”