Concerns that Liscard will be relegated to the status of “poor related” to Birkenhead.

It was indicated tonight that significant ambitions for Liscard would be jeopardized by much bigger proposals for Birkenhead.

The Washington Newsday reported last week that a brand new food store, public areas, and apartments might revolutionize Liscard’s appearance.

The Wirral Council’s’masterplan’ for the town involves “part renovation” of the Cherry Tree Centre and its car park to make way for a new food store, as well as other yet-to-be-determined premises and residential space above.

As he was being stabbed in the face, Dad informed his son that he loved him.

The project also includes major housing proposals, with the council eager to repurpose vacant buildings.

There are also proposals to improve the town’s appearance, such as a makeover of Liscard Way, which was last renovated in the 1990s and, according to the masterplan, looks “quite tired.”

However, at tonight’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Economy, Regeneration and Development Committee, a Conservative councillor expressed concern that the proposals would fail due to competition from Birkenhead, the county’s largest town centre.

Cllr David Burgess-Joyce, who represents Greasby, Frankby, and Irby, said he didn’t want Liscard to become a “poor related” of Birkenhead, and expressed concern about a possible fire sale of portions of the town if the council’s vision for it failed.

He wondered if the council could consider the two towns as complementary rather than competitive offerings.

Wirral Council’s senior regeneration officer, Sally Shah, stressed the need of the council not bringing forward “piecemeal” plans and understanding how to integrate the two regions.

Ms Shah went on to say that Liscard has a particular personality, and that the council is aware of the differences between the town and Birkenhead that will attract businesses in the future.

Labour councillor Tony Smith said he lived in Liscard for about four years in the 1970s and said the town was booming at the time.

He went on to say that businesses in the area are eager to capitalize on Liscard and that there is a lot of potential there.

Cllr Smith asked Wirral to take action in light of this. “The summary has come to an end.”