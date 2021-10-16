Concerns raised over ‘heartbreaking’ scenes at a Scouser-favorite holiday camp.

The status of parts of a North Wales site, which includes a vacation camp used by generations of Scousers, is depicted in harrowing photographs.

Colomendy has been a rite of passage for Merseyside children for more than 70 years, with hundreds of children and their schools visiting the holiday camp each year.

It was initially a camp for Liverpool evacuee children during WWII; after the war, the land was given to Liverpool Council with a promise that it would be used for the benefit of the city’s children.

The land was leased to Kingswood Colomendy Ltd, a subsidiary of Kingswood Learning and Leisure, a leading provider of residential educational facilities, for a 30-year period in 2007.

Andrew Makinson, a Liverpool councillor, said he has been looking into the circumstances around the 130-acre outdoor education site in Mold.

Cllr Makinson, who recently visited the site, voiced a number of concerns about Colomendy, the state of the site, and the council’s management of it, and has sent an official report to the commissioners in charge of the embattled authority’s operations.

He characterized a farm building on the site as a “dumping ground” and stated a number of Grade 2 listed structures at the site have “fallen into disrepair,” as indicated by the photographs he has shared.

Kingswood has stated that these areas are independent from the activity facility itself, and a spokeswoman for the company stated that the farm buildings are being discussed with Liverpool Council.

“An 18th century barn, regarded to be of national significance, is critically endangered, a section of the walled garden has collapsed, and the White House is in poor condition,” Cllr Makinson said.

In 2018, Denbighshire Council lodged an improvement notice against Liverpool City Council, seeking remedial action to fix these ‘at risk’ listed structures, according to Cllr Makinson’s report.

“LCC’s only response was to write a letter to Kingswood in February 2018,” he continued.

“Summary ends,” he said, adding that he was notified by employees of Denbighshire Council in September that the body was “now considering legal action” against Liverpool Council.