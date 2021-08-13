Concerns raised after an automobile was seen ‘following a little youngster.’

Police are investigating a claim that an automobile trailed a little kid and a man tried to get him to get inside.

Officers from Cheshire Constabulary were notified at 8.45 p.m. on Tuesday about “strange behaviour” on Castlefields Avenue East in Runcorn.

According to the witness, she saw an automobile that “appeared to be following a little boy.”

She spoke with the child and advised him to return home.

The automobile was referred to be “dark.”

She said on social media that the youngster felt the motorist sounded east European and that he was “trying to persuade him to get in his car with him.”

“Needless to say, the car rushed away – I didn’t get a good look at him other than the fact that it was a dark automobile!” she stated.

The child has yet to be located by officers.

A spokesman for Cheshire Police said there is no evidence linking the incident to an incident reported a week earlier in Beechwood, another suburb of Runcorn, in which a youngster raced home after a guy driving a white van stopped and asked him “for help.”

“Police received complaints of suspicious behaviour in the Castlefields area of Runcorn at 8.45pm on Tuesday, August 10th,” he said.

“The caller stated that they were traveling on Castlefields Avenue East at 7.40 p.m. on August 10 when they noticed a dark automobile following a young boy.

“The woman turned around and addressed the youngster, telling him to return home.

“A dark vehicle was spotted driving away from Astmoor Road.

“There is no evidence that the event is connected to the suspicious behavior on Cherry Blossom Road, and officers have not been able to locate the boy at this time.

“Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or go to www.cheshire.police.uk/tua and quote IML 1058477,” says the statement.