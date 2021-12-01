Concerns over violence and disruption have led to the extension of police powers in Wirral.

Following worries about violence and disturbance, a broad swath of Merseyside has been placed under a “Section 60” order.

Late this afternoon, Merseyside Police stated that the area covered in the Wirral includes Birkenhead, Noctorum, and Beechwood, where recent episodes of unrest, including the carrying of firearms, had occurred. The order is valid from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The order “intended to minimize serious violence” grants police increased stop and search powers over males aged 14 to 35.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Extra officers will be on hand to ensure that residents are able to go about their daily routines while still feeling safe in their homes. Following previous acts of violence in the area, we are implementing a Section 60 in Birkenhead, Noctorum, and Beechwood today, Tuesday 30 November.

“Extra officers will be stationed in the area from 4 p.m. today until 6 a.m. tomorrow (Wednesday, December 1) to give a visible presence and deal with any disturbances.

“The border of the A552 to the M53 junction, the M53 motorway to the A5139 junction, the A5139 to the Dock Road, the Dock Road to the Seacombe waterfront, the Seacombe waterfront to the A552, and all streets and locations within these boundaries are included in Section 60.

“The order, issued under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, allows cops greater stop and search powers over males aged 14 to 35 in the region, with the goal of preventing serious violence.”

“We’re establishing this Section 60 as an extra response to reports of violence in the area, a place where everyone should be protected,” Community Policing Inspector Jordan Quinn said.

“This is one of the steps we’re taking to deter people who might try to carry firearms onto our streets.

“This behavior will not be permitted, and additional officers will be stationed in the area to search any persons or groups suspected of generating such problems, as well as to reassure the vast majority of law-abiding residents.”

“Such action isn’t meant to annoy or hinder people from going about their regular lives.”

