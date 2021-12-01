Concerns over the Omicron Variant are split down party lines, according to a new poll.

According to the findings of a new poll, political party identification plays a significant influence in forecasting worry about the new Omicron form of COVID-19.

According to a YouGov poll issued on Tuesday, Democrats are far more anxious about the new variation than Republicans. Only 35% of Republicans agreed with the Democrats, who said they were “somewhat concerned” or “extremely concerned” about Omicron.

The majority of Republicans, 59 percent, indicated they were “not very concerned” or “not concerned at all” about the variant, significantly higher than the 14 percent of Democrats who said the same. Omicron “poses a substantial risk to all Americans,” according to a Democratic majority of 56 percent, with only 24 percent of Republicans agreeing.

The amount of Republicans, Democrats, and independents who said they knew “a little” or “a lot” about Omicron did not seem to differ greatly by political party, with similar numbers stating they knew “a little” or “a lot” about the variant. Only 8% of Democrats, 11% of Republicans, and 12% of independents stated they had “no idea” about the variant.

During a survey of 9,938 adults in the United States on Monday and Tuesday, questions about degrees of worry and awareness of Omicron were asked. A separate survey of 2,477 U.S. adults was conducted on Tuesday to determine whether the variation posed a “severe risk.” There was no mention of a margin of error in any study.

Because Omicron contains many mutations that could make it more transmissible and resistant to medicines and natural immunity, medical experts have cautioned that it could usher in a severe new phase of the pandemic. Resistance is currently being tested by vaccine manufacturers, with results due in mid-December.

President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders have raised concerns about the variant. On Monday, Biden cautioned that the version would be identified “sooner or later” in the United States, asking Americans to “wear your mask indoors, in public places around other people.” In preparation of Omicron’s arrival, Democratic New York Governor Kathy Hochul proclaimed a state of emergency last week.

Republicans, on the other hand, have been much less quick to voice their reservations about the new variation.