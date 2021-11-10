Concerns over plans to increase the number of individuals living in shared housing.

Concerns have been raised over plans to increase the number of people living in shared dwellings in Knowsley.

Officers said encouraging more shared rental or “co-living” arrangements for the borough’s younger generation squeezed out of affordable accommodation was one of their top goals at a meeting to discuss Knowsley Council’s draft housing policy for the next years.

Knowsley Council’s head of housing, Barry Fawcett, talked to councillors on the economic growth and prosperity scrutiny committee about possibilities for young people and young professionals while presenting a summary of the draft housing strategy report released last week.

“Exploring different models such as co-living, in terms of our housing stock, we don’t have like if you look in the city centre and other parts of the city region, those larger properties where three or four people might share a house,” he said, adding that the council was also looking to increase the number of one-bedroom properties in the borough and opportunities to access affordable ownership options.

“Can we encourage that kind of co-living, and how can we support that?”

Labour councillor John Morgan responded by expressing alarm over the notion, asking, “Does this open the door to HMOs?”

In my ward, we’ve noticed an increase in the use of these facilities.”

“I’ve seen some of the social concerns that those places tend to bring,” he said, referring to HMOs set up by firms to house individuals with complicated support needs. “Is this going to be caught up in that implication?” he asked.

Steve Smith, an independent councillor from Kirby, is likewise concerned about encouraging dwellings of multiple occupation.

“I observed when you mentioned co living and HMOs, you cited students and young professionals, but you didn’t mention those occupiers who may have dependencies,” he remarked.

“What we’re seeing [in Kirby]is that a lot of individuals are moving into one-bedroom flats without support or supervision, which is having an impact on the community and producing problems.”

“I agree that we need to provide housing for young people, the elderly, and those with disabilities, but we also need to provide them with support because if we don’t, it will have a negative influence on our community.”

