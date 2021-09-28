Concerns over a £6 billion’rescue package’ for Liverpool and FSG have surfaced.

Club officials from all over Europe are worried that a potential £6 billion UEFA fund will go to the clubs that have been the most irresponsible.

The governing body of European football is working on a financial rescue package to help teams deal with the pandemic’s enormous impact on their balance sheets, which would let clubs to take out a low-interest loan to restructure debt.

While it will be a welcome source of finance for many clubs who have lived within their means and have not had their recklessness exposed by COVID-19, for some of Europe’s biggest clubs who have amassed huge debt and posted major losses, it will present the potential to wiggle out of their mess and maintain the inequality that exists in the European football ec

Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, have been praised and chastised for their financial restraint. The US owners have provided good financial performance in recent years, yet success came with less investment in the on-field product than some of its rivals.

Liverpool had a gross debt of £268 million in their records for the year ending May 2020, which included the first three months of the epidemic, though the magnitude of that debt can be split down.

For many years, Liverpool, like most large enterprises, has had access to a revolving credit arrangement with a bank.

Liverpool refinanced their present facility for a five-year period in January 2020, allowing them access to up to £200 million in borrowing for general corporate reasons such as working capital.

When football was suspended in March 2020, financial streams dried up, and there was a lot of concern about whether the Premier League season would have been able to finish, which would have had major consequences for teams and broadcasters.

While the club still had net cash of £92 million in the bank, the decision was made to withdraw the entire sum from the credit facility, which has an interest rate of 15%. “The summary has come to an end.”