Concerns have been raised over 1,500 new homes in Halewood, with’services that aren’t up to par.’

Hundreds of new homes are being built in a Liverpool suburb, but questions have been raised over whether the surrounding services and infrastructure are up to par.

To achieve the East of Halewood development, Knowsley Council launched a 1,500 home’masterplan’ with Redrow, Bellway, and Miller on board.

The plots are located on fields off Baileys Lane and Greenbridge Lane, although adjacent homeowners have expressed significant concerns about the town’s current challenges.

Joanne Harvey, an independent councillor, told The Washington Newsday: “It’s a shame, but I can’t believe what they’ve already done there. They aren’t providing the necessary infrastructure or services to support these projects.

“It will have an influence on schools, doctors, the number of people on the streets, pollution, and everything else. If you’re going to provide us 1,500 dwellings, you should also provide us with services that minimize pollution in other ways, such as a bus service.

“It will bring at least 1,500 people here, with only one person per house. Here, we simply have our modest shops. Our services are simply inadequate.

“What are their plans for the future? What will they do with it? If you’re going to market a high-end development that will be fantastic, make sure you have the infrastructure in place to back it up.” The three house developers’ ideas are one of several significant developments in the borough that have sparked debate due to the fact that they will be built on former green belt property.

However, Labour councillors previously focused on the scheme’s benefits, which are expected to deliver up to £13 million for local infrastructure.

Vicky Berry, a resident and member of the community group Halewood Voice, said she raised concerns during the public consultation but felt they were ‘ignored.’

She stated, ” “Already, there are problems with schools, physicians, and roads. You can’t move in Halewood if something happens on the Knowsley Bypass because everyone cuts through.

“At the very least, another 1,500 cars will add to the pollution, and what about cheap housing? Where will the additional 1,500 children go if every house has at least one child? “Things just don’t fit,” the summary concludes.”