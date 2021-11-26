Concerns have been raised for a missing woman who was last seen with a luggage at a train station.

The absence of a woman who may have taken a train to Liverpool has become “increasingly concerning” to her family.

Caitlin Black, 18, was born in Northern Ireland but raised in Winsford, Cheshire.

Her family has not seen or heard from her since Wednesday, November 17.

When her family became increasingly anxious for her safety, she was reported missing on November 24.

Caitlin likely departed Winsford via the Train Station somewhere between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on November 18 and may have traveled to Liverpool, according to police.

The 18-year-old has been described as being 5ft 6ins tall with a slender physique. Her pink blonde hair has faded over time.

She was also alleged to be wearing pants or leggings and carrying a luggage.

“We are growing increasingly worried for Caitlin’s welfare and are doing everything we can to try and locate her,” said Inspector David Christmas.

“We’d want to hear from anyone who sees or has seen Caitlin.”

“I’d also like to encourage Caitlin to contact us.”

“Your family is concerned about you, and all they want to know is that you are safe and sound.”

Anyone with information can call Cheshire Police on 101 or submit a tip online using the reference number IML 1139869.