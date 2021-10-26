The Washington Newsday
Michael Toohey, from Liverpool City Centre and recently sighted in Everton Brow and London Road

Concerns have been raised for a missing kid who was last seen in Everton Brow.

0
By on News

Concerns have been raised for a missing kid who was last seen in Everton Brow.

The search for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Everton Brow is intensifying.

Michael Toohey, 17, went missing in August 2021 from his residence in Liverpool city centre.

However, the 17-year-old has been seen in Everton Brow and London Road recently.

The boy who stabbed a man in the heart claims he was acting in self-defense.

He is white, thin, and has brown hair that is collar length, blue eyes, and a moustache.

The public is now being asked to assist in the search for Michael.

If you see Michael, please report him to @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing People on 116 000, or send any additional information to https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.