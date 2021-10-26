Concerns have been raised for a missing kid who was last seen in Everton Brow.

The search for a missing 17-year-old who was last seen in Everton Brow is intensifying.

Michael Toohey, 17, went missing in August 2021 from his residence in Liverpool city centre.

However, the 17-year-old has been seen in Everton Brow and London Road recently.

He is white, thin, and has brown hair that is collar length, blue eyes, and a moustache.

The public is now being asked to assist in the search for Michael.

If you see Michael, please report him to @MerPolCC, 101, or Missing People on 116 000, or send any additional information to https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/.

