Concerns have been raised for a missing 86-year-old man who was last seen in the town center.

Christopher Lee was last seen in the town centre at around 3.30pm on Thursday, November 18. He is known to frequent pubs in the Birkenhead and Moreton districts.

The 86-year-old, who has dementia, walks with the assistance of a frame and ankle-foot orthotics.

He was last seen wearing grey slacks, a black coat, a navy blue blazer, a grey sweater, and a white shirt with a black tie when he was last seen.

Merseyside Police said in a statement: “Please share and assist in the search for 86-year-old Christopher Lee.

“Mr Lee was last seen in Birkenhead town centre at 3.30pm on Thursday, November 18th, and his whereabouts are still unknown.

“He is white, 6ft 4in tall, with short white hair and a slender frame. He walks with a frame and ankle foot orthotics and wears glasses and a hearing aid (known as callipers).

“Mr Lee was last seen wearing grey trousers, a black coat that reached just above the knees, a navy blue blazer, a grey sweater, and a white shirt with a black tie when he was last seen.

“He is well-known for frequenting pubs in and around Birkenhead and Moreton.

“Please notify us using our form if you see him.

“You can also contact the Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook, @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.”