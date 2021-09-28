Concerns have been raised for a missing 84-year-old senior who was last seen strolling to Lidl.

Robert Johnson, 84, was last seen walking towards the Lidl shop on Seaforth Road at 8.20 a.m. today (Tuesday, September 28).

He is characterized as a white man with white combed over hair, standing 5ft 4in tall and having a slender physique.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue coat and was most likely dressed smartly with a shirt, tie, and trousers.

He is connected to Lime Street station as well as the Birkenhead neighborhood.

The 84-year-whereabouts old’s are now being sought by police, who have made a public appeal for assistance.

Anyone who has seen Mr Johnson or someone who fits his description is encouraged to message @MerPolCC or call 116 000.

