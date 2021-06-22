Concerns have been raised for a 28-year-old man who has been missing for three weeks.

A man who has been missing for three weeks requires assistance in finding him.

Nathan Creighton was last seen in the Southport area on Tuesday, June 1.

Nathan, a 28-year-old man, was reported missing on June 12th.

Nathan is characterized as white, 5ft 7in tall, with a strong body, blue eyes, and black hair that is shaved on the sides.

He was last spotted wearing all black attire, including a raincoat, a tracksuit, and blue trainers with orange stripes when he was last seen.

Nathan has ties to Wirral as well.

Anyone who sees Nathan or has seen him is requested to contact Merseyside Police by clicking here.

Any information can also be shared by using Twitter, contacting 101, or ringing Missing People on 116 000.

