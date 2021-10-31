Concerns have been raised about the safety of children’s Halloween costumes.

If their children are going out for Halloween in Merseyside, parents are being advised to dress them in clothing that can be seen by vehicles.

Children are anticipated to be out trick-or-treating and celebrating with friends and family all day and evening, but parents are being advised to stay careful as the days grow shorter.

Halloween also falls on the first evening after the clocks are turned back, so it will be darker early.

The sun will set in Liverpool shortly after 4.30 p.m., which means that many people will be out and about as the light diminishes.

Merseyside Road Safety Partnership advised on social media that parents should be aware of this and take extra care to ensure that they and their children dress in bright and reflective clothing to be seen by cars.

In the meanwhile, drivers are being urged to exercise extra caution today, as more children are expected to be on the streets later.

“Now that it’s darker in the mornings and nights, it’s crucial to remember to be especially attentive while you’re out near highways,” according to a section on the partnership’s website.

“Visibility is substantially reduced for everyone when it becomes dark, making walkers and bikers even more exposed than usual.

“It’s critical for everyone to ensure that they can be seen at all times, and drivers should be aware that seeing pedestrians and other vulnerable road users is significantly more difficult in the dark.”

During the darker months, anybody walking or cycling is recommended to follow the more general standards established by road safety specialists.

Wear brightly colored or fluorescent apparel during the day, but keep in mind that this will not show up in the dark.

Reflective vests, sashes, and wristbands are required to be worn in the dark.

Accessorize your clothing or backpack with stuff like clip-on reflectors, armbands, and stickers.

At night, make sure your bike’s lights are clean and functional. The front lights should be white, while the back lights should be red. It’s also a good idea to have a rear reflector and spoke reflectors.

Take well-lit roads and cross at well-lit intersections.