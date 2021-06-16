Concerns have been raised about the ‘detention’ of migrant children who arrive in Dover.

After Kent County Council announced it could not take in any more unaccompanied child migrants arriving in Dover, fears have been raised that they will be “detained” at a controversial facility.

A surge in the number of migrant children arriving in the UK on small boats has resulted in another “unthinkable” situation, with the council’s resources “significantly overwhelmed.” It came as more people were believed to have arrived in Dover on Monday morning, as the high number of English Channel crossings in May and June continues.

Council leader Roger Gough said on Thursday that he was “profoundly saddened” by the situation involving unaccompanied asylum-seeking children (UASC) – the second time it has arisen in the last year.

On Sunday afternoon, Kent County Council confirmed that no new agreement with the Home Office had been reached, and that it would no longer be able to accept unaccompanied migrant children as of Monday.

Any new UASC will be housed at the Home Office’s Kent Intake Unit (KIU) in Dover while another local authority looks for a permanent home for them, officials said. This has raised concerns about their possible “detention” at the KIU, which was among the sites cited by inspectors last year for holding children for “far too long and often overnight” – in one case for more than 66 hours. Unaccompanied migrant children are “always prioritised,” according to the Home Office, and stay at the KIU for as little time as possible. “It is of deep concern that the Home Office is going to start detaining traumatised refugee children at our border,” Bella Sankey, director of charity Detention Action, told the PA news agency in response to the news. “The Home Secretary (Priti Patel) has the statutory power to require local authorities to take responsibility for these children, but she refuses to enforce it and provide adequate funding, preferring instead to hold children – indefinitely – in a deeply inappropriate detention facility, including with adult strangers.

“We believe these detentions are unconstitutional, and we are investigating our options for challenging this practice.”