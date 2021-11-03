Concerns have been raised about a major NHS move that would affect millions of people.

The NHS is undergoing major changes, and some are concerned that this may have an impact on healthcare in Wirral.

The NHS is currently organized into Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs), which plan and purchase healthcare services for their respective areas.

There are nine CCGs in Cheshire and Merseyside, one for each borough, but they are slated to be phased out in favor of a single ICS (Integrated Care System) that will contract NHS services across the entire 2.5 million-strong region.

The legislation is presently passing through parliament, but it should be in place by April of next year.

It is intended that by combining the several commissioning committees into one, more ideas will be shared across the region, health inequalities will be addressed, and the lives of the poorest people will improve the quickest.

Cllr Phil Gilchrist, speaking at today’s meeting of Wirral Council’s Health and Wellbeing Board, said some people were “quite apprehensive” about the changes and what they would imply for the health service.

He claimed that council reports on the ICS lacked sufficient detail to give him sufficient assurance.

Given the development of a new authority encompassing all of Cheshire and Merseyside, the Lib Dem group leader was concerned about what influence Wirral would have over decisions affecting care in the borough.

Many decisions on how Wirral’s health inequality will be made, according to Graham Hodkinson, Wirral Council’s director of health and strategic commissioning, and the borough’s health resources will still be utilized locally under the new arrangement.

The ICS will face problems such as transitioning workers into the “new reality” of the NHS under the new system, as well as staying within its means, according to Simon Banks, chief executive of Wirral CCG.