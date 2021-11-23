Concerns have been raised about a 15-year-old child who has been missing for about a month.

Devondre Medford was last seen on October 30, the night before Halloween.

He was last spotted at Blaenau Ffestiniog train station in North Wales around 3.55 p.m.

Devondre is black, 5ft 6in tall, skinny build, and has a southern accent.

Southport and Cheshire are also home to the 15-year-old.

"Devondre was last seen at roughly 3.55pm on 30 October at Blaenau Ffestiniog train station in North Wales," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

Please report any sightings of Devondre to @MerPolCC, 101, or the charity Missing People on 116 000 via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-person-form/ or any other information to: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/report-sighting-of-missing-

